The St. Francis Foundation supporting Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, hosted more than 200 golfers at the 2024 St. Francis Classic, presented by Northwest Missouri State University athletics, on August 23, at the Mozingo Lake Golf Course. The event was a great success for the medical center, as well as the community.

This year’s tournament raised nearly $87,000 with proceeds supporting vital respiratory therapy equipment at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

Friends of the Foundation gathered the evening prior at Rose Hill Acres, where they enjoyed Master’s-themed food and beverages as well as honoring long-time hospital supporters, Bob and Millie Loch, and celebrating doctor Patrick Harr’s, 80th birthday.

The tournament was not only filled with fun competition but a chance to win $1,000 in a golf ball drop, silent auction items, a raffle for a brand-new Club Car Onward, course games, food and specialty drinks.

An honorary tee-off began the event with Loch Matousek, son of Mike and Brittney Matousek, and Dr. Harr on the tee box.

The winner of the golf ball drop was Wes Rockwood, and the golf cart raffle winner was Sarah Ellis.

The overall golf winners of the day were Chad Pedersen, Patrick Jordan, Chad Gastler and Kelly Durbin, representing Championship Motors in the afternoon flight with a score of 51.

Golfers ended their round at the 19th Hole, with snacks and beverages provided by Rogers Pharmacy.