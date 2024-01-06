Volunteers are needed for the Special Olympics North Area Basketball to be held from 9am to 4 pm, Saturday, January 13 at Bearcat Arena Northwest Missouri State University.
Volunteer duties might include scorekeeping, running the scoreboard/clock, assisting teams to the proper court, cheering, giving out medals, assisting with one of SO Healthy Athletes clinics.
There are two shifts available: 7:30 am to 12:30 pm and 10:30 am to 3 pm. To volunteer, go to somo.org/calendar/north-area-
