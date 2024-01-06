After 38 years of decorated service to the law enforcement community, Ron Christian is set to retire on January 5.

Christian has served as the police chief since R. Keith Wood’s retirement in August 2020.

Christian earned his degree in criminal justice from Missouri Western State College in 2001. He graduated from the 409th class of the Northwestern Police Staff and Command School in 2017. He also obtained a masters of ministry in 2019 from Piedmont International University. Christian began his career with Maryville Public Safety in 1985, initially in fire service and later switching to law enforcement in 1986. Over the years, Christian moved up the ranks from patrol sergeant to lieutenant, interim police chief, and was named full-time police chief in January 2021.

“It has been a tremendous privilege to have served alongside so many talented and dedicated men and women who have served in the dispatch center, fire service, as well as law enforcement. I would also like to extend my deepest gratitude to the city council for their encouragement and support of the department. Additionally, I am indebted to City Manager Greg McDanel for his leadership and support in the building of and transitioning to the new R. Keith Wood Public Safety Building. I cannot express the depth of appreciation I have for Director Keith Wood. He was a tireless encourager and tremendous mentor to all of us that worked with him. He demonstrated the highest level of integrity while teaching the value of empathy and compassion. Finally, I am indebted to the tremendous community of Maryville who has shown amazing support for the efforts of Public Safety. While I am saddened to have finished my time with Maryville PD, I leave blessed beyond measure.”

Police Lieutenant Michael Stolte will serve as the interim police chief upon Christian’s retirement. Lieutenant Stolte graduated from Missouri Western State University Law Enforcement Academy in June 2004. He obtained his bachelor of science in criminal justice administration: law enforcement from Park University in July 2014. Stolte’s master of science degree in justice administration and crime management was received in August of 2016 from Bellevue University in Nebraska. In June of 2021, he graduated from School of Police Staff and Command from Northwestern Center for Public Safety. Stolte has been employed with the City of Maryville since January of 2004. The permanent appointment of the police chief position will follow a formal hiring process scheduled for later this year.

A private retirement reception with family and coworkers for Christian was held at the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Building on Friday, January 5, 2024.