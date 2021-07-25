A morning soybean field day will be held Wednesday, July 28 at Ferguson Farms located 6547 SE Pickett Road at the east edge of St. Joseph.

Registration will begin at 8:30 am and the program at 9. Speakers will be from the University of Missouri Extension Service. This meeting is free and open to growers and agricultural businesses.

The program will begin with Dr. John Lory, coordinator of the University of Missouri Strip Trial program, giving a summary of all the cover crop strip trials across the state. These trials are on-farm replicated trials conducted by growers across the state in partnership with the Missouri Strip Trial program.

Next, weed control management is a key in successful corn and soybean yields. Dr. Kevin Bradley, Extension weed scientist, will provide a new herbicide technology and weed management update.

Following will be Dr. Kaitlyn Bissonnette, Extension plant pathologist, helping growers identify soybean diseases in the field. This hands-on identification and answering questions about fungicide application is timely as we are moving into the soybean fungicide application season.

Other speakers will be Denise Ferguson, county engagement specialist in agriculture and environment and Wayne Flanary, field specialist in agronomy. Lunch will be provided.

For more information, contact Flanary or Ferguson at the Buchanan County Extension Center at 816.279.1691.