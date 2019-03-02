In an effort aimed at helping middle school-aged students better understand and appreciate the food system, Northwest Missouri State University invites the public to its second annual Agriculture and Food Literacy Summit on Thursday, March 14 at the conference center at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.

The summit is designed to bring educators, producers, industry professionals and students together for conversation around helping youth, particularly middle school students, better understand and appreciate the food system.

Featured speakers will include Davin Althoff, division director of agriculture business development for the Missouri Department of Agriculture, and Kate Lambert, director of marketplace education and engagements for FCS Financial. The day’s schedule also includes panel discussions with “agripreneurs” and with Northwest students discussing their food choices.

The summit will begin at 7 am with a pancake breakfast featuring Northwest Director of Athletics Andy Peterson as the keynote speaker. Peterson, who was named to his current role in July 2018, is a native of Trenton where he grew up on a family farm. He has master’s degrees in agriculture and physical education as well as bachelor’s degrees in agriculture economics and horticulture, all from Northwest.

The summit is scheduled to conclude at 11:30 am.

Tickets and registration are free and due by Friday, March 1. Registration may be completed online at northwestcareerservices.wufoo.com/forms/2019-agriculture-and-food-summit/ or pick up a free ticket by visiting the school of agricultural sciences at Northwest’s Dean L. Hubbard Center for Innovation, Northwest’s Career Services office on the first floor of the Administration Building or visit FCS Financial, Nodaway Valley Bank or Consumers Oil Company in Maryville.

The event is sponsored by Northwest’s School of Agricultural Sciences and coincides with the 46th National Agriculture Day.