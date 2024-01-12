Key Messages:

Snow continues today, primarily for locations north of the Missouri River

  • Highest accumulations over far northern MO near the Iowa border
  • Wind gusts up to 40 mph could lead to blowing snow and low visibility over far northern MO
  • Very minor ice accumulations possible this morning

Dangerously cold temperatures expected tonight into next week

  • Wind Chill Warning in effect region-wide from 6 pm tonight through 12 pm Tuesday
  • Well below zero low temperatures Saturday night, Sunday night and Monday night
  • Wind chills 15 to 35 below zer Saturday night, Sunday night and Monday night

