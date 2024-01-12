Snow continues today, primarily for locations north of the Missouri River
- Highest accumulations over far northern MO near the Iowa border
- Wind gusts up to 40 mph could lead to blowing snow and low visibility over far northern MO
- Very minor ice accumulations possible this morning
Dangerously cold temperatures expected tonight into next week
- Wind Chill Warning in effect region-wide from 6 pm tonight through 12 pm Tuesday
- Well below zero low temperatures Saturday night, Sunday night and Monday night
- Wind chills 15 to 35 below zer Saturday night, Sunday night and Monday night
