The Skidmore City Council announced the city-wide spring cleanup will take place from Monday, May 6 to Sunday, May 12.

There will be two trash receptacles furnished by Porter Trash at the horse arena at the north end of Skidmore. No tires or brush will be accepted.

Jeanise Schwebach and Sandy Wright were sworn in as aldermen.

Water/Wastewater Maintenance Operator Marvin Sumy has been out sick. Alderman Tim Slagle and Mayor Tracy Shewey have been undertaking his responsibilities to keep Skidmore in compliance. Slagle is going to take care of the pit for two weeks.

Shewey is going to hold training sessions with Slagle and Wright on Sumy’s duties. They are going to make a list of Sumy’s monthly and annual duties.

The council discussed someone other than Sumy should know where the water shutoff valves are in the city. Also, a plumber needs to be present when the hydrants are flushed and the valves exercised.

Discussion was also held on hiring a permanent part-time maintenance person to help with the mowing and weedeating this summer. The matter was tabled until the May meeting.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources inspected the water facilities. Questions arose about the four wells which were used to furnish Skidmore’s water before the switch to Nodaway County Public Water Supply District. Not all of the wells are owned by the city and the landowners are not wanting to claim them. More research is going to have to be done and solutions found.

The city water tank on Andy Woods’ property hasn’t been moved. Alderman Rick Allen, who was attending his last meeting, will check with the person who is supposed to be moving the tank. The city is paying Woods $30 per month for the ground the tank is sitting on.

Shewey was unable to determine the owner of an abandoned black truck parked on a street. Letters will be sent to the two residents closest to the vehicle giving them 30 days to move it. If it is not moved, the city will have it towed.

The current lead ban ordinance is out-of-date and the city will need to approve an updated ordinance. The concrete ditch at the sewer plant and the non-election ordinance were tabled.

The ball field lights have not been installed. Ball games begin on May 2.

Jamie Price, Ravenwood, submitted the only bid for the Newton Hall ceiling replacement. Clarification is needed on whether the bid is for all of the building or just the west side. Also, questions arose on how much of the roof had been repaired or replaced. Price had also done this task for the city.

Shewey and the council are going to work on a street rehabilitation report. Aldermen are to pick up city maps and mark the areas which need repairs. The council is also requesting residents to not do destructive behaviors on the city’s streets.

The city moved to survey the city property next to a property owned by Rick Stanton, if the cost is less than $500. If more than that, the topic will be taken up at the May meeting.

At the meeting’s end, Allen’s resignation was accepted and Rana Killingsworth was appointed to finish his term on the Skidmore City Council.

A public hearing for a tri-city sewer feasibility study will take place at 5:30 pm, Thursday, May 9 before Skidmore’s regularly scheduled city council meeting at 6:30 pm.