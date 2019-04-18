Edith B. Cooper George, 98, Maryville, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

Memorial service will be at 11 am, Monday, April 22 at the First United Methodist Church of Maryville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Mrs. George’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Graveside service will be at 3 pm, Monday, April 22 at Richmond Memorial Gardens, Richmond.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Maryville.

