Maryville has adopted ordinances to limit open burning to three times a year.

The first period of each year is scheduled for April 1-14. Due to cooler temperatures and rain, the open burn period is being extended through the month of April.

For details regarding the open burning ordinance inside the city limits, visit maryville.org, click on Government, Mayor and Council, Codes and Ordinances, Title II, Chapter 225: Fire Code; Section 225.065: Open Burning.

Questions regarding the extension can be directed to Maryville Public Safety at 660.562.3209 or City Hall at 660.562.8012.