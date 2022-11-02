At the October 19 Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate meeting, the senior center board reviewed its ongoing projects.

Administrator Amie Firavich said the two bathrooms remodeling is still underway.

The board is still not happy with the outside building painting. There are still light and dark spots with cracks. Coffelt Masonry has said the painting is complete. Board Vice-President Joe Baumli said the second half of the payment should be withheld until the board is happy with the job.

Baumli said CenturyLink will move the pole which is blocking the widening of the entrance into the senior center parking lot from East First Street. The City of Maryville is ok with the new pole position. Messages have been left with Nick Palmer Construction to do the curb as soon as possible. This was approved by the board.

The freezer is in design and construction. An electrical contractor will be needed to energize the freezer. Holtman Masonry will cut the hole in the senior center building to allow entrance into the freezer. Eric Couts will do the finishing work.

McFadden Asphalt, St. Joseph, will stop by to look at the parking lot. If there is good weather this fall, the work can begin. If bad weather occurs, it will need to wait until spring.

A light in the parking lot needs to be replaced with a new LED light.

The fill dirt around the building has been replaced by Jonathan Scott.

The senior center Thanksgiving dinner will be held inside the dining room. Volunteers will be needed. Senior center staff will prepare the meal.

Firavich asked for volunteers to help with thank you notes to 10 Squared Men for the $13,800 donated to the senior center. The board voted to apply the funds to the Angel Fund which will allow seniors who can’t afford to pay to eat meals.

Firavich reported there have only been one or two complaints about the raise to $6 for the meals but no one has quit attending. Chicken day, which is once a month, is the largest attended meal. The senior center used to do the chicken day weekly but when it lost the funding it went to once a month. It is also birthday day with cake and ice cream.