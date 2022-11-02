Conception Seminary College will present its annual theater production, entitled “Order Up!,” by Kamron Klitgaard. The production is scheduled for November 4 through 6.

When it comes to fast food, people are particular, very particular. In this quick succession of quirky customers, the Order Up! Restaurant takes on everything from weird food allergies to fanatical health inspectors, from the fear of eating, to someone wanting to hide in the restroom, and on and on and on. Could there be a moment of sanity for the employees who work behind this fast-food counter?

With the same clever concept of rotating customers and workers in and out, each role gives everyone their moment in the spotlight. This fun and fast-paced show is a clever comic piece.

Production dates are at 8 pm, Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5, and at 2:30 pm, Sunday, November 6 in St. Michael Hall Gymnasium on the Conception Seminary College campus in Conception.

Admission is $10 with children 12 and under free. No reservations are needed. Pay at the door. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. The production is under the direction of Br. Cyprian Langlois, director of drama at the college.