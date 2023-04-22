Area school greenhouses are opening the doors to the public for flower and vegetable plant sales.

Money from the sale of plants goes to benefit the school’s agriculture departments. Here is information on some of the greenhouses.

Jefferson’s greenhouse’s opening day from 1 to 3 pm, Sunday, April 23. There will be lots of sales and specials this day. Then the regular hours will be 7:30 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday starting April 24. The greenhouse will also be open from 8 to 11 am, Saturday May 6.

South Nodaway FFA will have its plant sale starting at 9:15 to 11:45 am, Monday, April 24. The greenhouse will also be open at 9:15 to 11:15 am, Thursday, April 27 and 11 am to 1:30 pm, Friday, April 28.

Northeast Nodaway will be open from 3:30 to 5 pm, Monday through Wednesday, May 1-3. There will be hanging baskets, 4-inch pots, and some vegetable 4 packs. The hanging baskets will be $15, the 4 inch pots will be $2, and the 4 packs will be $1.

West Nodaway is having a greenhouse open house during the evening, Friday, April 28 and morning of Saturday, April 29. There will be annual pots, hanging baskets, vegetables and succulents.