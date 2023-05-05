The family of the late Brian Arnold has funded a memorial scholarship to help students at the Northwest Technical School who are furthering their education in the trades and who may need tools.

Recipients of the $750 scholarships were center: Austin David, who will work electrical at Pinnacle Electric and Trevor Shough, who will study concrete revival at NTS. The Arnold family present is Keith and Sarah Arnold, parents; Michelle Wickersham, sister; Tiffany Arnold, widow; Cade Johnson, son; and Laurelle Wickerhsam, niece.

The tools are to be purchased locally or the money can be used for furthering their education in a trade field.