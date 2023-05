The Nodaway Community Theater Company is holding auditions for 16 adults for the play “Death by Dessert” by Nathan Hartswick at 2 pm, Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 at The Rose Theatre, 118 West Third Street, Maryville. Practice begins Tuesday, May 30 with the play performances at 7 pm, Friday, July 7 through Sunday, July 9. For more information, contact Director Nina Dewhirst at 660.582.8916.