Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces five individuals residing in Nodaway County, Missouri have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The fifth death of a Nodaway County resident with COVID-19 was reported; the individual was a male between 90-99 years of age.

 493 confirmed cases

 241 active cases

 247 released from isolation

 16 total hospitalizations

 6 current hospitalizations

 5 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 1 male between 10-19 years of age

 1 female and 1 male between 20-29 years of age

 1 female between 30-39 years of age

 1 female between 80-89 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.

There is increased community transmission of COVID-19. The health department strongly urges the public to practice social distancing by maintaining six (6) feet of separation, to limit in-person interactions, and to practice good handwashing and hygiene. Please avoid touching your face. Please clean phones, devices, and contact surfaces frequently. The health department also recommends wearing a mask when social distancing cannot be achieved.

If you are sick with a fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea, please call your health care

provider before visiting for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

For more information, visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus . A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877-435-8411. Follow Nodaway County Health Department on Facebook.