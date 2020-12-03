Loretta Pearl Hart, Sheridan, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville.

She was born on December 29, 1930 to Archie and Marie Hammond in Persia, IA where they lived until moving to Carpenter, WY when she was 12 and where Loretta graduated from high school in 1949.

Loretta met a young farmhand, Eldon Hart who was working in Wyoming and they were married on September 4, 1949 and settled down east of Sheridan on a small 20 acre farm.

Mrs. Hart’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. There will be no visitation held.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

