Rolland Ray Walker, 75, Maryville, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

Services will be at 10 am, Friday, April 26 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood.

Memorials are suggested to the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville, to help with dementia therapy.

