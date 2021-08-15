Life Scout Alex Rice, son of Robert and Sarah Rice, Maryville, has used this summer to work on his Eagle Scout project of cleaning the memorials to veterans at the Freedom Rock Plaza in Franklin Park and the Nodaway County Courthouse lawn. He recently received help from his fellow Scouts Jathan Ungles, William Williamson, Garrett Byers, Dylan Taylor, Joslin Ungles, Jaxson Byers, Dalylah Rybolt, Shayleigh Rybolt, Ian Stephenson, Isaiah Morrow, Andrew King, Keegan Briner, Rice, Quenton Kinderknecht and Ethan Evans.

The Scouts weeded and washed the area and put down new mulch at the Freedom Rock. Rice will apply a graffiti-proof coating on the rock to finish the project.