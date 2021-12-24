Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Present: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 12/14/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #79713-79763.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Extension Council expense report for November 2021, additions and abatements for October and November 2021 and sheriff’s inmate report for October and November, 2021.

The commission reviewed letters from Sheriff Randy Strong regarding two new sheriff deputy hires of Tanner Hall and Kaylie Spire.

Judge Robert Rice stopped in to discuss the mental health initiative board status. Rice explained that Atchison County had not signed the agreement, so he had reworked the paperwork to include Nodaway, Gentry, Holt and Worth Counties. Rice asked the commission to review the document changes, sign and return to him.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, reviewed work the crew has been doing on tubes and sign repair/replacement due to the high winds.

A call was put in to Jean Caulkins to gauge her interest in serving another term on the senior citizen’s board. Caulkins agreed to another four-year term. Burns made a motion to appoint Caulkins to a new term, ending in December, 2025. Walk seconded the motion. The motion passed.

A concerned resident of White Cloud Township called regarding signs that are bent due to mowers. The commission referred the resident to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Rex Wallace, assessor, reviewed his budget requests for the county FY2022 Budget. Caleb Phillips, prosecuting attorney, met with the commission to review numbers and his requests for the FY2022 Budget. A call was put in to Jackson Insurance to check on the status of an application for cyber security insurance.

Phillips discussed the current office set up with the commission as well as requested a letter of support for the vacant fourth circuit presiding judge seat.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission revised the holiday schedule. The schedule was redistributed to officeholders.

The commission, along with Engle, inspected the BRO-B074(62) Bridge, Road #613 In Polk Township and Roads #405 and 406 in Jackson Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 12/23/2021. The motion passed.