By Morgan Guyer

Platte Valley continued their impressive start to the baseball season following an 8-0 win over Stewartsville in Guilford April 17, as they eye another trip to the Final Four in Springfield.

It wasn’t the most dominant of performances from the Platte Valley offense. They struggled to get many hits early on, as Senior Carter Luke would score the first run of the game as a pinch runner off of a wild pitch. In fact, they only had one hit heading into the fourth inning, where Platte Valley was able to start putting runs on the board. Sophomore Landon Wiederholt got things going with a double, and ended up having a three hit night to lead the team. It was a five run inning for them, as they were able to score due to some fielding errors from the Wildcards and as well as some clever base-running.

On the other side, Senior Wyatt Miller dominated on the mound as he has for the entire season. The Platte Valley ace gave up just one hit and two walks while striking out 10 batters. The bullpen was able to finish off the game for Platte Valley, as both Junior Brandon McQueen and Senior Memphis Bliley came in for relief. It marks the third straight shutout for Platte Valley and their fourth total on the season, as they recently have gotten a 20-0 win over DeKalb, and also a 3-0 win over Pattonsburg. Platte Valley will host West Platte on April 21, and then North Nodaway at Guilford on April 24, with both games starting at 4:30 pm.