By Morgan Guyer

The Nodaway Valley Thunder came into the second round district match-up against Platte Valley with an upset on their mind. Platte Valley had other ideas, coming away with a 10-0 win May 16 in Guilford.

Platte Valley Junior Brandon McQueen and Nodaway Valley Sophomore Lane Larabee were the team’s starting pitchers of the evening. The Thunder were able to find some success with McQueen, getting runners in scoring positions on multiple opportunities, but were unable to drive in any runs as Platte Valley kept a shut-out on the evening.

The story of the night was the bats for Platte Valley, as they chipped away throughout the entire game putting up runs. They started the game with three in the first inning, and would add another in the third and fourth. With two more runs in the fifth and three in the 6th inning, the game was called by run rule.

Nodaway Valley ends their season with a record of 10-8, showing a clear improvement with the West Nodaway and Nodaway-Holt co-op.

Platte Valley faced Rock Port in the district championship May 17.