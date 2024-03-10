Nodaway Valley Bank (NVB) is serving as the lead partner in a project with the Maryville R-II School District to provide multiple sports facility updates, including new scoreboards for the football, soccer and baseball, softball fields.

NVB was founded in Maryville 155 years ago on the present site at Third and Main and now has 10 locations across four communities. It is the largest independently owned and managed bank in northwest Missouri.

The bank has a longstanding commitment to education, dating to founder Theodore L. Robinson, who although deprived of a formal education, saw the value in public schools and served as school district treasurer for 21 years.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of Nodaway Valley Bank. Donations like this not only make a big impact on our facilities, but also make a huge difference in the lives of the students, as it allows them to see firsthand what community partnerships can create for a community and school district,” said Dr. Logan Lightfoot, superintendent. “These gifts will allow us to continue making Maryville a school district that our whole community can be proud of.”

“Maryville and Nodaway Valley Bank are inextricably linked,” said James Robinson, chairman and CEO. “We deeply care about education’s role in the quality of life here.”

In addition to these scoreboard and video board additions, NVB’s donation will support curriculum in a new marketing course that will be offered at Maryville High School.

The Maryville R-II School District is also proposing a no tax-rate increase bond on the April 2024 ballot, called Proposition JUMP, that will lead to renovations and safety enhancements at multiple buildings in the school district. One of the projects for Proposition JUMP includes turf on the football, soccer and baseball and softball fields.

For more information on all of these projects, the district will be hosting open houses that will allow patrons and community members an opportunity to see these enhancements in detail:

• 6 to 8 pm, March 11, Maryville Early Childhood Center/Eugene Field Elementary School

• 5:30 to 6:30 pm, March 18, Maryville Middle School

• 6:30 to 8:30 pm, March 18, Maryville High School