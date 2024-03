The Maryville Public Library is collecting craft item donations at the front desk from Monday, March 11 through Wednesday, March 20. The items needed are fabric, yarn, needles, rubber, stamps, craft kits, paints, wreath supplies, drawing paper, beads, soap making molds and other supplies in good condition.

Donors will receive a VIP ticket for early entrance at 10 am to the Third Annual Craft Swap, 11 am to 2 pm, Saturday, March 23.