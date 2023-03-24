Northwest Missouri State University on March 16 formally introduced Dr. Lance Tatum as its next president. Tatum, who serves as senior vice chancellor for academic affairs and chief academic officer at Troy University in Troy, AL, is joined by his wife, Jill, and begins his tenure at Northwest on June 1. After the introductory press conference, Dr. Tatum greeted several faculty members. In the photo, he shares a light conversation with Dr. Linda Smith, associate professor of professional education and Provost Dr. Jamie Hooyman.

“I can tell you it’s a positive sign when you leave an interview wanting the job more than you did when you arrived, and that was certainly true for Jill and I in our visit to Maryville,” Tatum said. “I could not be more grateful to all the members of the Board of Regents and the Northwest university community for trusting me with the profound responsibility of leading this great university.”