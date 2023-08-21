The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Northwest Missouri. Nodaway County remains in a heat warning until Thursday, August 24th. Heat indices will remain between 110 – 120 degrees. Those especially vulnerable are infants and young children, the elderly, pregnant women, individuals with chronic medical issues, and anyone working outside.

Nodaway county residents may utilize the following facilities for cooling stations:

Senior Center 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Maryville Public Library 9 a.m. -6 p.m.