The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Northwest Missouri. Nodaway County remains in a heat warning until Thursday, August 24th. Heat indices will remain between 110 – 120 degrees. Those especially vulnerable are infants and young children, the elderly, pregnant women, individuals with chronic medical issues, and anyone working outside.
Nodaway county residents may utilize the following facilities for cooling stations:
Senior Center 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Maryville Public Library 9 a.m. -6 p.m.
- If possible, stay inside.
- If you must work outside, take plenty of breaks in the shade and stay hydrated.
- Drink plenty of water.
- Eat light meals.
- Bring pets inside and provide them with clean, cool water.
- Check on family and friends, especially the vulnerable, often.
- Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Close curtains and blinds to help keep your home cool.
