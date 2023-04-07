Northwest Missouri State University will take part in Sexual Assault Awareness Month throughout the month of April with a series of educational activities and programs to raise awareness of sexual assault and prevent sexual violence.

The nationwide theme for Sexual Assault Awareness Month in 2023 focuses on “Drawing Connections: Prevention Demands Equity.” The campaign calls on all individuals, communities, organizations and institutions to change systems to build racial equity and respect.

“This month gives us the opportunity to stand with survivors, have difficult conversations about sexual violence and learn about what steps every one of us can take to prevent sexual assault,” Northwest Wellness Educator Isabelle Talkington said.

The programming includes “What Were You Wearing,” an exhibit displaying clothing and stories of sexual assault survivors to dispel the mindset that sexual assault happens because of a person’s clothing. The exhibit will be accessible throughout the month in the JW Student Union and BD Owens Library.

Detailed information about other Sexual Assault Awareness Month activities and programs at Northwest include:

• Tuesday, April 18: Engage Violence Prevention Wellness Training, 6 pm, Student Union Meeting Room A, Learn multi-level violence prevention strategies to reduce harm on campus related to alcohol use, drug use, violence, acts of bias and discrimination, suicide and mental health. To attend, register online at forms.office.com/r/Nad2Cd2qVe.

• Wednesday, April 26: Denim Day, Northwest students and employees are encouraged to wear denim in solidarity with survivors of sexual violence. All who participate and post to social media with #NWDeminDay can receive a pin. Visit denimday.org/ to learn more.