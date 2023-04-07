Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for a free fishing day event from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, April 7, at the Nodaway Lake near Maryville.

Instructors will help newcomers learn how to catch fish, and anglers with experience can celebrate the sport as spring arrives. MDC will provide all fishing equipment and bait.

The Nodaway Lake is five and half miles north of Maryville off Missouri 148. This is one of the many lakes throughout the state that MDC helps manage in partnership with local communities to provide fishing, boating and wildlife watching opportunities for the public.

Fishing can be enjoyed with simple equipment and techniques that are easy to learn. Brandon Johnson, MDC community education assistant, will talk about common sport fish species and the aquatic habitats they frequent. Johnson and other instructors will demonstrate how to use equipment and they will help participants as they make their first casts with rod and reel. Besides angling tips, they will demonstrate how to handle the fish they catch.

This fishing educational event is open to all ages. Participants ages 16 to 64 must have a valid Missouri fishing permit. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visitshort.mdc.mo.gov/4Qw.