By Morgan Guyer

Northeast Nodaway took down the North Nodaway Mustangs 14-12 in Ravenwood April 11. After the first few innings, it looked like the Bluejays would roll to a comfortable win. The Mustangs had other plans however, as they would continue to cut into the lead.

After two innings, Northeast led 6-0 after Junior Grant McIntyre launched a two-run homer over the left field wall. It looked like it would be smooth sailing, as the Bluejays were able to go up 8-0 in the fourth inning. However, Northeast pulled their ace pitcher Senior Dylan McIntyre, and that allowed for North Nodaway to start putting runs on the board. They were able to make it a 9-8 ballgame in the fifth inning, and it looked like a comeback was possible.

Northeast was able steady the ship and extend their lead to 13-8 in the bottom of the fifth, and were eventually able to hang on.