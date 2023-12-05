Nodaway County Services is making the holidays brighter by donating 200 spiral ham vouchers to The Ministry Center for families in need. The hams will be available for pick up at Hy-Vee. Every family will receive a voucher. The center is currently serving 185 families.

At the check presentation were front: volunteers Pappy Paprocki, Carolyn Prothero, Doris Fisher, Nodaway County Services Teresa Lawson, Jan Duncan; back: The Ministry Center Director Tim Deen, volunteers Carla Spire, Betty Florea, Dave Baker, Mary Price, Gary Weese and NCS director Mark Parra.

Lawson said, “This is just our way of giving back to the community.”

“People have volunteered from the group homes here for years and years,” Parra said. “They’ve been very kind to them.”

“Nodaway County is full of people who are generous and support The Ministry Center,” Deen said. “I look forward to working with NCS for years to come.”