Nodaway County Schools announce school closings through April 6. There have been no cases reported in the district but the schools are “social distancing” to prevent the spread.

Maryville R-II: Maryville will be closed through April 3. More information will be posted on the website later and through social media.

Nodaway-Holt: Is cancelling school from 3/17-4/6. They will continue to reevaluate if further action is needed.

Horace Mann and Leet Center: Will be closed through April 3. Please monitor Seesaw and Brightwheel for updates.

Northeast Nodaway: Northeast Nodaway will be closed starting at 3:06 pm today through Friday, April 3. More information will follow as determined.

Jefferson C-123: At this time, school will not be in session through April 3 due to the COVIS-19 virus.

South Nodaway: South Nodaway will be closed starting tomorrow through April 3 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

North Nodaway: School will be closed until April 6.

St. Gregory: School will be closed until April 6