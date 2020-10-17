Nodaway County Economic Development, (NCED) along with the Maryville Chamber of Commerce, have planned an eight-week promotion geared toward holiday shopping with the local small business firms throughout the county.

“Shop Small, Uniquely Nodaway” will create shopping excitement with weekly prizes climaxed with three cash prizes at the end of the promotion, December 12.

“Nodaway County businesses have experienced tough times through the COVID-19 pandemic,” noted Josh McKim, executive director of NCED.

He and Maryville Chamber executive director Lily White garnered funds from Missouri state tourism, Nodaway County and City of Maryville to allow for the extended shopping campaign to create a desire for holiday shopping to stay in Nodaway County.

They are expecting over 100 businesses to participate in the promotion which officially kicks off Monday, October 19. The first week that a winner will be drawn from tickets dropped in boxes at each business will be on Monday, October 26. Each Monday through December 14, winners will be drawn for outstanding gift certificates. Individuals whose tickets are drawn will be posted on the Chamber and NCED Facebook pages. The winner will choose a colorful envelope containing a gift certificate from local merchants from the holiday tree at the NCED/Chamber office, 408 North Market.

“We are encouraging local business owners to cooperate with each other to heighten the shopping experience for any foot traffic they have in their store,” noted McKim.

During the eight week campaign, the prizes will be in the form of gift cards, with a final drawing on December 14 for the $1,000 cash grand prize and two $500 cash prizes.

While the list of participating businesses is evolving, so far these firms have said yes to being a part of “Shop Small, Uniquely Nodaway:” Best Brands Plus, Blue Willow Boutique, The Kitchen & Bath Source, Title Town Bar & Grill, William Coy, Board Game Cafe, Maryville Visual, Rapid Elite, Student Body, Planet Sub, Maryville Parks and Recreation, Barnyard Boutique, Blue Sign Vintiques, Cobbler Cottage, Goff Grocery, LaChic, Lean Kitchen, Maryville Florist, Minnie Lane, The Plant House, Twice is Nice, Unique Finds, White Elm Mercantile, Tuck Point Bar & Grill, Nodaway News Leader, Rush Printing, Simply Posh Boutique, Nodaway County Senior Center, Herbs ‘n Whey and Encryption: Escape Experience.

Each merchant will determine their method for giving away tickets. Tickets will also be available at the Maryville Chamber of Commerce.

Readers are encouraged to continue to watch this newspaper and social media to see more developments of the promotion. An updated list will be maintained at the maryvillechamber.com/uniquely- nodaway.