Members of the 2022 Nodaway County Fair Board are, sitting: Judy Stephens, Melisha David, Dustin Heneggler; standing are President Rex Wallace, Brock Plackemaier, Curtis Jones, Jill Auten, Jeremy Walker, Holly Kay Cronk, Tom Martin, Ellyn Fuller, Tiffany Whipple, Cody Piveral, Jake Mattson and Joseph Frueh.

The 2022 Nodaway County Fair will take be downtown on July 14 – 16, with the carnival being open every night. The Nodaway County 4-H Achievement Day will be July 7 and 4-H FFA Livestock Show will be at the Nodaway County Community Building from July 13 – 15.