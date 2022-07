The Nodaway County Fair office will open on Tuesday, July 12 in the Nodaway County Administration Center, 403 North Market, Maryville.

The office opens at 10 am each day. It is staffed by fair board members.

Anyone needing information about the fair may stop by or call 660.254.FAIR (3247). Phone is courtesy of NorthwestCell. Downtown streets will close at 5 pm, Tuesday, July 12 in preparation for the carnival setup.