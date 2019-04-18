The Nodaway Chorale will present a concert of vocal music at 7 pm, Sunday, April 28 at the First Christian Church, Third and Buchanan, in Maryville.

The theme of the concert is “Sing On!”

“The focus of our concert is ‘music about music,’” Chorale Music Director Jim Rash said. “The singing of music has been a part of humankind for thousands and thousands of years. It is the one thing which has appeared, without exception, in every culture throughout history.

“For this concert, we’re sharing the power and beauty of vocal music by presenting a wide variety of genres from classic to pop to Broadway and television to sacred. Our hope is that audience members will not only hear one of their favorites but also hear something new to them.”

Tentative concert selections include compositions such as “One Voice” by Barry Manilow, the classic “Cantate Domino,” “Sing” of Sesame Street fame, “Unexpected Song” by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Franz Biebl’s “Ave Maria.”

Sharing the stage with the Nodaway Chorale will be special guest performers “The Three Teachers” featuring Lauren Carr, Maryville Middle School, Cecily Lanier, Jefferson C-123, and Vanessa Parsons, Maryville High School.

“We’re pleased that ‘The Three Teachers’ will be joining us for this concert,” Rash said. “They will appear as soloists, plus we’re excited that they will join forces with the Chorale to perform selections together. What’s even more important than the wonderful musical talents they bring is to recognize the superb work they are doing as music educators with the young people of our communities.”

This concert is made possible in part by major funding from Nodaway Valley Bank.

The Nodaway Chorale is a non-profit, non-audition, non denominational mixed voice chorus with singers from several communities in the county.

Tax-deductible donations at the door are encouraged.

For more information, email info@nodawaychorale.org or visit the Facebook page NodawayChorale.