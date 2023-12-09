The Nodaway Chorale will present a concert of holiday vocal music at 4 pm, Sunday, December 10, at Schneider Performing Arts Center, Maryville High School, 1501 South Munn Street in Maryville.

The theme of the concert is “Holiday Spirit.”

Chorale Music Director Jim Rash explains, “With thousands of holiday music titles of every type and taste, and with our emphasis the past few seasons on presenting the widest possible array of musical styles, the theme accurately portrays our December concert. The chorale will perform an eclectic mixture of choral selections from traditional to sacred to movie songs to holiday humorous.”

Tentative concert selections include well-known compositions such as “The First Noel,” arranged by Dan Forrest, the beloved “White Christmas,” “African Star Carol,” the famous Austrian Carol, “Still, Still, Still,” and the stirring “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day.”

Sharing the stage with the Nodaway Chorale will be special guest performers the Spectrum chorus from Maryville High School, directed by Vanessa Parsons.

Parsons shares, “Spectrum is pleased to continue for the fifth time the tradition of performing with the Nodaway Chorale. It provides a wonderful opportunity for the singers to perform for an audience that may not have heard them before. Plus, it’s most important for the students to be able to serve the community by sharing their talents.”

Rash adds, “This year we are adding an exciting new element to the concert. The 10th Street Brass, a quartet based in Maryville, will share holiday tunes prior to the concert for the gathering audience and then accompany the singers on two concert selections.”

Admission is free. Tax-deductible donations at the door are encouraged. The Nodaway Chorale is a non-profit, non-audition, secular mixed voice chorus with over 40 singers from several communities in the county.