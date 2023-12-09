The Graham United Methodist Church is holding a lunch benefit for the Christmas Adopt-A-Child program from 11 am to 1 pm, Sunday, December 10 at the UMC fellowship hall at the Graham church.

The freewill donation meal includes beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, hot rolls, dessert and drinks. The fund will provide clothing, hygiene items and toys for Nodaway-Holt community children plus a family food basket.

To donate, contact Sheri Grasty at 816.261.8884, Richard Warner at 816.390.7791, Laurie Johnson at 660. 541.4625 or Pastor David Shadinger at 660.541.2537.