The Nodaway Chorale will present a concert of choral music at 4 pm, Sunday, May 7, at the Maryville High School Schneider Performing Arts Center.

The theme of the concert is “Cinemagic! Music from the Movies.”

Chorale Music Director Jim Rash explains, “Most moviegoers consider cinema a visual medium; however, it is undoubtedly also an aural experience. Our spring concert will be a musical celebration of great choral music from movies spanning seven decades. In a film, music serves several important functions: it can influence a viewer’s interpretation of a scene, evoke a specific emotion, foreshadow certain events, identify a specific character, or link together certain scenes or themes of a film. In some cases, a movie’s soundtrack becomes as iconic as the film. Think of the music of these movies that are part of our program: “Greatest Showman,” “Titanic,” “Rent,” “Mary Poppins,” the Twilight series, “Les Misérables” and more. You can hear them in your head, right?”

Sharing the stage with the Nodaway Chorale will be special guest performers the Maryville Middle School Show Choirs, directed by Lauren B. Carr.

Carr shares, “The Middle School Show Choirs are pleased and honored to be invited to sing with the Nodaway Chorale. It provides a wonderful opportunity for the students to perform for an audience that may not have heard them before.”

Admission is free. Tax-deductible donations at the door are encouraged.