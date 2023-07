“Blind Date with a Book” is starting at 9 am, Monday, July 17 at the Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street. Ages 18+ are invited to stop by the library adult section to check out a mystery gift-wrapped book.

Readers will have the opportunity to rate their “date.” Program is free, but require an active library card. There are 60 books available on a first come, first served basis. For more information, email adultprograms@ maryvillepubliclibrary.org or the front desk at 660.582.5281.