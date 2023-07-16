The leaders of the City of Barnard have placed on the August 8 Special Election Ballot a sales tax question for the residents-voters of the town.

The ballot question reads, “Shall the general city sales tax ordinance described as follows, be approved? Ordinance No. 301, imposing a city sales tax for general municipal purposes at a rate of one-fourth of one percent (1/4 of 1%) on the receipts from all retail sales of property or services within the City which are subject to taxation by the State of Missouri under the provisions of Sections 144.010 to 144.525, RSMo.” Voters can mark a “yes” or “no” on the ballot. The question will require a simple majority to pass.

The election, being a special election, will cost over $3,000 to the city as a ballot printing expense, poll judges and public notice messages in the newspapers will have to be expended.