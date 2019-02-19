The Northeast Nodaway PTO is accepting clothes, coats, shoes, household items, furniture, books, seasonal items, athletic equipment and decor which are clean and in good condition.

Bring items to the north school entrance by the weight room from noon to 4 pm, Sunday, February 24; 3:30 to 7 pm, Monday to Thursday, February 25 to 28; and 3:30 to 6 pm, Friday, March 1.

For questions or different drop-off times, contact DeAnn Redden at 660.937.3125.

The rummage sale is from 7 am to 2 pm, Saturday, March 2. No early bird sales.