On March 12, the entire Northeast Nodaway school celebrated Missouri Read-In Day. Approved through legislation and recognized by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Missouri Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven and Missouri State Teachers Association, Read-In Day is the second Friday in March.
PTO supplied students preschool through sixth grade with new hardcover books to support reading at home. The fourth graders are holding up their new book “Break into the Internet.
