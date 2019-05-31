The Nodaway County Association of Retired School Employees (NCARSE) will host a brunch for the 2019 Nodaway County retirees at 8:30 am, Thursday, June 6 at the Nodaway County Senior Center.

The cost for members is $5. Reservations should be made by Monday, June 3 by calling Ruth Macias at 660.582.3317.

Greeters are Janet Gladstone and Carole O’Riley. The closing will be given by Doug Keever. NCARSE officers are in charge of hospitality. The program, “Our National Parks – A Wonderful Idea,” will be presented by Jeff Ferguson.

NCARSE is affiliated with MRTA and is open to all Nodaway County retired school employees with the motto, “To Serve, Not to be Served.”