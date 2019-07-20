The Northwest Missouri State University community will gather to commemorate the 40th anniversary of a fire that devastated the campus’s central building and proved to be a seminal point in the institution’s history.

The public is invited to Northwest’s historic Administration Building from 2 to 4 pm on Wednesday, July 24 for the anniversary event. Refreshments will be provided in conjunction with an exhibit on the first floor of the building.

In addition, KXCV – Northwest’s National Public Radio affiliate, which moved from the Administration Building to Wells Hall as a result of the fire – will host an open house and ribbon cutting at 3 pm to celebrate the completion of its remodeling on the second floor of Wells Hall. Refreshments and tours of KXCV and the Warren Stucki Museum of Broadcasting will be provided.