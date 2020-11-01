The Nodaway County Historical Society will be hosting a virtual talk from 7 to 8 pm, Monday, November 2.

Dr. Elyssa Ford, associate professor of history at Northwest Missouri State University, will speak about the organization by women in Nodaway County to fight for their right to vote. The talk will include information about local suffrage organizations, prominent speakers who visited the area, and Alma Nash and the Missouri Ladies Military Band.

The presentation will be on the society’s Facebook page, facebook.com/nodawayhistorical . Contact the NCHS at 660.582.8176 with questions.

Donations are always welcomed and accepted; they can be mailed to NCHS, PO Box 324, Maryville, MO 64468.