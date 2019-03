The Mt. Tabor 4-H Club has food pantry collection boxes at D&S, Snodderley Lumber, both of Clearmont, Citizens Bank & Trust, Burlington Jct. and the post office in Elmo. Boxes will be picked up later this month. The items collected will go to the West Nodaway Food Pantry. The members who prepared the boxes are Charlotte Wilmes, Dawson Snodderley, Andrew Wilmes, Mariah Shipley, Judah Coston, Jillian Kinsella and Kaden Kinsella.