Through funds provided by the Oncology Patient Assistance Fund, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville and the St. Francis Foundation will be offering free yoga sessions to cancer care patients and patient caregivers

Yoga sessions will take place on Thursdays from 4 to 5 pm., at The Ashram in downtown Maryville. The first session was October 5.

While yoga can’t fight cancer itself, it may ease some side effects of the disease and treatments. Some benefits include: alleviating treatment side effects such as fatigue, pain and nausea, reduce stress and anxiety levels, improve sleep quality, enhance overall well-being and support cancer recovery.

To learn more about this new offering, call Sarah Spoonemore, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville oncology social worker at 660.562.5361.