Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville is encouraging Nodaway County residents to take a step toward better health with Walk with a Doc, a health program that brings doctors and patients together to walk at 12 pm, every second Wednesday on the walking path on the north end of the hospital.

Walk with a Doc is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire communities through movement and conversation.

“This program has had tremendous participation and success in hundreds of cities around the world,” said Dr. John “Terry” Symonds, “I’m very pleased to bring this exciting and simple program to Maryville as it has shown such improved health results for countless people around the world.”

The walk is open to the community. Participation is free and pre-registration is not required. Walkers will enjoy a refreshing and rejuvenating walk with Symonds and other healthcare professionals, who will provide support to participants and answer questions during the walk.

“Walk with a Doc is honored to team up with Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville. By incorporating this program into practice, the organization is demonstrating an exceptional level of care and commitment to their community,” said Dr. David Sabgir, founder of Walk with a Doc.

“There’s no question that increasing exercise, even moderately, reduces the risks of many diseases, including coronary heart disease, breast and colon cancer and Type 2 diabetes,” said Symonds. “Research has even shown that you could gain two hours of life for each hour that you exercise regularly.”

According to the American Heart Association, walking as little as 30 minutes a day can provide the following benefits:

• Improve blood pressure and blood sugar levels

• Help maintain a healthy body weight and lower the risk of obesity

• Enhance mental well-being

• Reduce the risk of osteoporosis

Nodaway County joins a growing list of communities worldwide that have started local Walk with a Doc (WWAD) programs. WWAD was started by Sabgir, a cardiologist in Columbus, OH. He has walked with patients and community members nearly every weekend since 2005.

Those who would like additional information about local walks follow us on facebook @Mosaic Maryville in the Community, email bridget.kenny@mymlc.com or call 660.562.7945.