The sports cooperative agreement between Jefferson and South Nodaway will be used for all sports beginning with the 2019-20 school year and will continue to be known as Platte Valley.

In addition to the nickname, both schools have adopted the co-op colors of graphite gray, royal blue and cardinal red which will be used for uniforms along with a logo that incorporates the Eagle and the Longhorn mascots.

“The idea is that the logo with the Longhorn and Eagle will allow both schools to keep a piece of their identity, a piece of each school’s history, all working together under the nickname Platte Valley,” Jefferson athletic director Tyler Pedersen said. “At this time, we will go by the name Platte Valley and will not use a specific mascot.”

Pedersen said they have heard people say the two schools can’t settle on a mascot.

“That is not the case at all,” he said. “In reality, the two schools have worked together very well over the past several years. This cooperation is one reason the sports co-op has continued to expand to what it is today.”

Pedersen said they are in uncharted territory for both schools as this does not follow the traditional idea of a team name and mascot.

“It is important to understand the Missouri State High School Activities Association does not recognize co-op names or mascots,” he said. “Under MSHSAA’s current policy, our teams will identify as the host school’s name and mascot for all postseason play.

“The nickname Platte Valley will only help people in northwest Missouri identify the Jefferson and South Nodaway co-op.”

That means, for example, Jefferson will be the host school for softball this fall while South Nodaway will be the host school for football and cross country.