The Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) has granted three-year accreditation to the cancer program at Mosaic Life Care.

To earn voluntary CoC accreditation, Mosaic must meet 34 CoC quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.

Mosaic takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases that requires consultation among surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists and other cancer specialists. This multidisciplinary partnership results in improved patient care.

“The CoC accreditation is a benchmark standard and demonstrates reaffirmation of the high-quality cancer care provided to our patients and their families,” says Dana McDaniel, APRN, director of Mosaic oncology and clinical research. “To achieve an accreditation without deficiencies is an attestation to the passion and dedication of everyone involved in cancer care at Mosaic. When patients receive care here, they are gaining access to quality, holistic, state-of-the-art services.”

The CoC Accreditation Program provides the framework for Mosaic to improve its quality of patient care through various cancer-related programs that focus on the full spectrum of cancer care including prevention, early diagnosis, cancer staging, optimal treatment, rehabilitation, life-long follow-up for recurrent disease and end-of-life care. Mosaic’s patients have access to information on clinical trials and new treatments, genetic counseling and patient-centered services including psycho-social support, a patient navigation process and a survivorship care plan to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life.

When patients choose to seek care locally at Mosaic, they are gaining access to comprehensive, state of-the-art cancer care close to home.