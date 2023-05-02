Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 4/25/23. The motion passed.

Requisitions: Circuit clerk to Pitney Bowes for postage.

The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Certificate of Liability for C & C Bridge & Concrete, Inc., Mental Health Board meeting minutes from March 6.

A resident of White Cloud Township stopped in to discuss solar companies.

Met with a technician from Maryville Glass and Lock to look at doors at the Courthouse for repair or replace estimates.

Burns made a motion to adjourn to the road and bridge barn for the township meeting. All in favor.

The commission, along with Jenkins and Patton, conducted the 2023 township official’s meeting for township trustees, board members, clerks and operators. Amber Barnes, USDA, was in attendance to speak about a grant and loan program through USDA. The lunch and meeting were sponsored by Foley Equipment, Metal Culverts, MACTO, Murphy Tractor, Norris Quarries, Oden Enterprises, Schildberg Construction, Snyder and Associates and State Tractor and Equipment.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 5/2/2023.